In the name of democracy and equality, DUI’s Government and its minister Bekteshi must make the details of the deal on electricity bills concluded in Slupchane public. Did the Government get involved in private debtor-creditor relations? Did it guarantee that the private electricity distributor will write off the inhabitants’ debt, or that the inhabitants will pay their debts to the company? What else did they guarantee?, the VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson, Naum Stoilkovski, asked at a press conference on Friday.

The inhabitants of Slupchane blocked the approach to the regional power station, demanding a write-off of their debts and guaranteed monthly bills not bigger than €50. The percentage of successful billing in the village is 20%. They even tried to connect to the grid which caused a large defect. The situation calmed after the Minister of Economy, Kreshnik Bekteshi negotiated with the inhabitants. The details of the agreement were never publicized.

“Did the DUI’s Government accept to pay the inhabitants’ debts to a private company, because the company will eventually collect its debt? Will the Government allow for higher electricity country-wide, to cover the company’s losses in Slupchane? Why did they make an epic drama out of the absurd demands of several villagers who refuse to pay their electricity bills? Will the rest of the Macedonian citizens be second-tier citizens, again? These are real questions for which the public demands answers”, Stoilkovski said.