The highly controversial Bulgars’ Club “Vancho Mihajlov” in Bitola is active again. The club regularly posts articles offensive to Macedonia and the Macedonians on its Facebook page.

The opening of this club, named after a Bulgarian fascist born in Macedonia, seriously damaged the relations between the two countries, especially after the then Bulgarian PM Kiril Petkov and the Bulgarian Vice-President Jotova attended the opening. A couple of months after that event, the Macedonian Parliament adopted a law prohibiting the existence of cultural clubs and associations named after fascist collaborators.

The club was officially closed, but it didn’t stop the club members from posting content offensive to Macedonians on its Facebook. One of the latest posts comments on President Pendarovski’s Ilinden meeting with his Serbian counterpart Vuchikj at the Prohor Pchinski Monastery.

“Today, when we, the Macedonian Bulgars, have a good reason to openly sing The Dawn of Freedom Brakes (a Macedonian revolutionaries’ song, of course, appropriated by the Bulgars) we believe more than ever that our inclusion to the Macedonian Constitution is the beginning of our return. We do not deny other people’s right to be northmacedonians, but we, the Macedonian Bulgars, are the real descendants of Ilinden and VMRO, and as such we are a constitutive part of this state”, the “Vancho Mihajlov” club wrote.