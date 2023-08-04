Patients suffering from cystic fibrosis are warning that they’re her without the necessary drug creon.

This comes on top of the prolonged lack of another drug, trikafta, in the public healthcare system. The extreme cost of this drug, and the lack of a publicly funded supply. led to the death of at least one patient.

At the moment adult patients are forced to take creon meant for children. The Healthcare Ministry promises that the drug, which helps these patients process food, will be made available next week.