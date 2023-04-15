Igor Pehcevski, one of the patients suffering from cystic fibrosis who has been out campaigning for cure for the rare illness, says that a doctor rudely warned him to stop making statements about the lack of medicine and sid that he will be removed from the hospital.

The patients were protesting to demand that the expensive drug trikafta is procured by the FZOM public healthcare fund, and the matter received new urgency after one of the patients died. The drug is now procured but is still not being distributed to the patients, which prompted Pehcevski to give desperate interviews to the press.