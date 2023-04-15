The Interior Ministry displayed the drugs seized recently in large coordinated raids.

iDuring the raid near Kavadarci, in a company that was registered for cannabis oil production, the police found 570 kilograms of marijuana. And in Bitola, 300 kilograms of marijuana and almost 500 plants were seized. In this case, the owners of the company where the drugs were kept are Albanian citizens.

Macedonia is becoming a major regional exporter of marijuana, as the Zaev regime freely issued cannabis oil production licenses to his cronies, and the product is often sold on the black market instead of being processed for oil.