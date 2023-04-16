Healthcare Minister Fatmir Mexhiti was asked about the scandal over the expensive cystic fibrosis drug trikafta, which was eventually procured after public protests from patients but is apparently not being distributed evenly.

Mexhiti said that the Government purchased drugs for 12 patients, and will purchase more, but he referred to experts about who will get the drug and when. “We are not those who decide. Healthcare experts will decide and we can’t interfere”, Mexhiti said.

Igor Pehcevski, a patient who is denied the drug, blames doctors and other members of the organization of patients with cystic fibrosis of taking the drug and leaving him without.