Four wounded in guns and knives fight between two families in Cair Macedonia 04.08.2023 / 13:34 Two families from Skopje's Cair district got into a fight yesterday. The groups used guns and knives in the fight. A man and a minor sustained gun injuries and two men were stabbed. The police is investigating the reason for the confrontation.
