Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti will visit Tetovo and Cair next week, as he expresses his open support for the opposition Albanian parties in Macedonia.

Kurti will meet Tetovo Mayor Bilal Kasami and Cair Mayor Visar Ganiu – both key figures in the growing political movement which is in opposition to Ali Ahmeti’s DUI party. It’s expected that he will attend the inauguration of the new party led by Izet Mexhiti, which is being formed from dissatisfied DUI party officials.

During the visit Kurti will attend cultural events that celebrate the Albanian culture in Macedonia.