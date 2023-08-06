VMRO-DPMNE responded to Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani who tried to persuade Macedonians skeptical of the latest round of Bulgarian demands with a video in which he used a chalkboard. In the video, Osmani insisted that amending the Constitution along the Bulgarian demands will not harm Macedonian national interests and that Bulgaria will stop blocking the country from joining the EU after this one final concession.

Instead of drawing on a chalkboard, Osmani should’ve done his job and sent out a stern note to Bulgarian officials for their rhetoric on the very day of Ilinden. As the Bulgarian President and Prime Minister undermined Macedonia’s history and struggle for statehood, Bujar Osmani undermined our citizens as he tried to persuade them to make amendments to the Macedonian Constitution under Bulgarian dictate. No matter what Osmani does, the fact remains that our eastern neighbor announces new conditions whose ultimate goal is to subvert Macedonian national identity. Sofia constantly asks for changes to the Macedonian history books, historic narratives and events, as condition of our EU membership, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.

The opposition party reminds Osmani that the already submitted his resignation (albeit conditionally) and tells him that all he had to write on the chalkboard is the word “resignation”, and end the “disastrous foreign policy he is conducting”.