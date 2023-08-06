In an interview with the MIA news agency, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski insists that Bulgaria will have no future conditions for Macedonia, once the Constitution has been amended. Kovacevski is using comments from Bulgarian officials such as President Radev who says that Bulgaria will have no “new conditions” – even though it’s clear to observers of the dispute that Radev obviously means that the Zaev – Borisov treaty signed in 2017 already gives Bulgaria the right to raise historic and other types of issues – which technically won’t be “new conditions” but existing ones.

The President of Bulgaria Radev, Vice President Yotova, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry, they were all very clear in their statements – that there will be no new conditions. The expectation is that the agreed terms of the negotiating framework will be met. So there is no need to think in the direction that we will enter a whirlpool of new demands. The future demands will be to conduct reforms, Kovacevski told MIA.

Kovacevski also claims that messages from other countries, such as Germany, are also in line with the claim that there will be no new demands if Macedonia amends the Constitution.