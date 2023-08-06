VMRO-DPMNE calls on Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski to inform the public where is he, since he conducted an interview with the state MIA news agency from an undisclosed location, days after he said he will leave on a private trip.

Was the interview done before hand, or was it conducted on a beach?, VMRO asks the Prime Minister, who used the interview to again call on the opposition to support the Bulgarian demands for constitutional amendments.

VMRO points to the fact that over 80 percent of the citizens have polled against accepting the Bulgarian demands. “Kovacevski is putting Macedonia in a subservient position just to maintain his power and his coalition with DUI for a day longer. He is endangering our European integration, and more importantly, our centuries old linguistic, cultural and historic uniqueness”, the opposition party said in a statement.