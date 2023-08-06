Municipal authorities across Macedonia are clearing up the damage caused by yesterday’s storm, which downed trees and caused small scale flooding.

Most rain fell in Pozar – 47 liters per square meter, followed by Berovo and Stip (31 and 26 liters). The storm did bring temperatures down and temporarily interrupted the heatwave Macedonia was experiencing. Temperatures today are again on the rise, and the highs will be between 25 and 33 degrees, with the UV radiation index expected to reach 8.