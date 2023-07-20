A devastating storm is inflicting casualties and serious damage on Croatia and is moving toward Serbia. The storm killed at least three people in Zagreb, where it tore off roofs and toppled trees. It wrecked havoc across the areas of Srem, Macva and Podrinje, and late on Wednesday evening began to pound Belgrade.

Social media users in Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia are reporting the damage they are witnessing, and the authorities are calling on all citizens to remain home and try to be safe.