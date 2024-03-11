Borche Velichkovski, the president of the National Council of the Macedonian national minority in the Republic of Serbia, has passed away at the age of 57 following a prolonged illness.
Macedonia
VMRO presents its main candidates, Mickoski says that the voters now have a chance to retire Ahmeti, Grubi, Kovacevski and Pendarovski
VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski today called on the voters to help his party put an end to the DUI – SDSM rule. VMRO presented most of the candidates who will lead its lists for the general elections, relying on proven party officials. These elections are not a choice between Europe and...
Comments are closed for this post.