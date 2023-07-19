Balkan envoy Gabriel Escobar said that the US will do all it takes to prevent the secession of Republika Srpska from Bosnia.

Escobar was testifying before the Congress, where he was asked about increasing separatist moves from Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik. He warned that Republika Srpska would be cut off from financial flows and face other consequences through the office of the high representative in Bosnia, if it continues along this path.

According to Escobar, Hungary is preventing the imposition of EU sanctions on Dodik.