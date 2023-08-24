US diplomat Gabriel Escobar began his meetings with politicians in Macedonia, starting off with President Pendarovski. His key meetings are expected to take place tomorrow, with opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski. Pro-Government media outlets are reporting that Escobar is in Skopje to see if he could get Mickoski to support the constitutional amendments that Bulgaria demands from Macedonia,

Escobar will also meet with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, who agreed to the amendments, even though he knew his coalition does not have the necessary votes in Parliament without Mickoski’s VMRO-DPMNE party. US Ambassador to Macedonia Angela Aggeler has recently made several statements urging VMRO to vote in favor of the amendments.