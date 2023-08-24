Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski spent over 6,000 EUR on boosting his Facebook messages in the past month alone. His SDSM party spent additional 2,683 EUR for this purpose, or over 10 thousand for the past three months.

Kovacevski’s own three month spending spree on Facebook cost him 18,680 EUR. According to the publicly available Facebook reports, the SDSM party paid for Kovacevski’s own spending as well. The party continues to sink in the polls and is trailing VMRO-DPMNE almost by double in the polls, which likely explains their spending on the social media platforms.