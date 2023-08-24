The Eurovia company from Zhelino, owned by relative of the once powerful DUI party and Government official Abdulakim Ademi, received a contract to prepare an OSCE conference in Skopje. The contract is awarded by Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani – who of course comes from the DUI party – as Macedonia holds the OSCE chairmanship.

The company owned by Eljmedin Ademi will pocket 95 million denars – roughtly 1.5 million EUR – for the job. The same company was recently awarded a 2.1 million EUR contract to build a police station in Skopje’s Aerodrom district.