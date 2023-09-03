Investigating the scandalous contract awarded by the Foreign Ministry to the Eurovia company revealed that both the company owner, and his wife, donated to the ruling DUI party.

Eljmedin Ademi, son of late DUI official Abdulakim Ademi, was the biggest donor to DUI for 2022, and has received a number of public contracts including the latest – to prepare the Boris Trajkovski sports center for an OSCE conference for 1.8 million EUR.

But now it has come out that Arbe Ademi, Eljmedin’s wife, also donated 30,000 EUR to the party. The case is being investigated by the State Anti-Corruption Commission, but after Prime Minister Kovacevski openly supported the contract, it’s unclear whether the actual state prosecutors will get involved.