The meeting between VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski and US diplomat Gabriel Escobar concluded today without statements from either side. Pro-Government sources insisted that Escobar is in Skopje to put pressure on VMRO to get their support for the amendments Bulgaria demands from Macedonia – Escobar himself said that he is not here to torture anyone, but that the US supports those will support Macedonia’s EU integration.

VMRO issued a press release after the meeting. In it, it is said that Mickoski affirmed the position of the VMRO-DPMNE led coalition about the constitutional amendments.