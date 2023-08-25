The meeting between VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski and US diplomat Gabriel Escobar concluded today without statements from either side. Pro-Government sources insisted that Escobar is in Skopje to put pressure on VMRO to get their support for the amendments Bulgaria demands from Macedonia – Escobar himself said that he is not here to torture anyone, but that the US supports those will support Macedonia’s EU integration.
VMRO issued a press release after the meeting. In it, it is said that Mickoski affirmed the position of the VMRO-DPMNE led coalition about the constitutional amendments.
President Mickoski pointed out that the current Government in Macedonia is misinforming the international community, inculding the US, about numerous internal political issues. The position that the party finds the EU and the Euro-Atlantic values a matter of fundamental importance and priority was affirmed once again. Also, President Mickoski poitned out that the only solution out of this exceptionally difficult situation is to hold early general elections in which the citizens will elect a Government with legitimacy, the party said in its statement.
Comments are closed for this post.