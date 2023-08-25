Following yesterday’s revelations that a pro-Government news outlet whose editor Xhabir Deralla is a frequent recipient of foreign funding against misinformation published an edited video meant to present the opposition as “anti-Western”, Deralla said that the issue was misrepresented.
The video was published as a subsidized post on a Facebook page. Commentator Bogdan Ilievski, who first revealed that the page is linked to Frontline, asked Deralla to own up to what he has done.
Deralla says that he condemns the abuse of the office number of Frontline and considers it manipulative. In order to register a number on Facebook, as your office number is registered at a Facebook page meant to spread dark propaganda for the purposes of SDSM, Facebook sends you a verification message, a code that needs to be put on the page. Your number is part of the booster account, Ilievski said.
