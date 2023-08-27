Following his meeting with US diplomat Gabriel Escobar, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that it was an opportunity to inform him about the positions of VMRO, and to cut through the misinformation that the Government is spreading. Escobar was in Skopje to push for the adoption of the Bulgarian amendments to the Constitution.

This Government has zero credibility and it is abusing representatives of the international community, including the US, giving them false information. We had to debrief about some of these false informations during the meeting with Mr. Escobar and Ambassador Aggeler, and I believe that now the VMRO-DPMNE positions are clearer to Mr. Escobar. We are also concerned, like them, about the current situation in Macedonia, and our concern is greater, because we live here, Mickoski told the press on Saturday.

He again pointed out that the ruling DUI – SDSM – AA coalition does not have 80 votes it needs to amend the Constitution in line with the Bulgarian demands, and should opt for early elections as soon as possible to break this deadlock. “This is the only issue that the Government was pushing over the past period and now their legitimacy is gone. They hit a wall. There is no other policy that would give excuses to this Government to remain in power a day longer. Let’s spare Macedonia and our citizens a few months and let’s hold early general elections this fall”, Mickoski said.