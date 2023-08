A horrific crime happened in Kumanovo yesterday. A 46 year old man murdered his wife and her mother, before killing himself, while their 8 years old child was in the other room.

The attacker was reported a number of times for domestic violence. On the fateful day, he used a knife to kill his 40 year old wife and her mother while the child was locked in the other room. The man then comitted self-harm and jumped from the window, killing himself.