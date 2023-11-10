Yesterday evening at 22:35 in SVR Skopje, it was reported from the City General Hospital “St. Naum Ohridski” that O.O. was brought to them with serious injuries. (25) and O.E. (29), convict from KPU Shtip, released on leave, both from Skopje.

Police officers went to the place and after an official conversation it was established that the two persons, owners of a catering establishment in the area of Chair, were injured by E.J. and E.N., who fired a gun at them, after they had previously threatened to take money and food from a person who was employed in the catering facility as a delivery person, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

From there, they add that measures are being taken to clear up the case.