Bosnia and the Balkans are shocked after a Bosnian man, with a record of family violence, beat up and then shot to death his girlfriend, in front of their daughter, while sharing the video on Instagram.

The horrific crime happened in Gradacac, a small town in Bosnia, where Nermin Sulejmanovic killed Nizama Hekimovic. Their daughter was left covered in blood and in state of shock as the killer ended the live stream and left the scene.

Nizama reported Nermin a number of times to the police, the last time was only a few days before her murder. During the video, in which Nermin brutally beat her, he is accusing her of reporting him to the police “just for several slaps”. The killer even bragged with the few times he was arrested, posting photographs of himself being carried away in handcuffs on his social media accounts.