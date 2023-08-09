A new video by young Albanian tourists in Monte Negro with terrifying hate speech against the Serbians in Monte Negro. The video features a beach club in Ulcin, a Montenegrin holiday resort, where dozens of young Albanian tourists shout hideous anti-Serbian paroles in the Albanian language and sing songs about “Great Albania” (a territory that includes huge swats of Albania’s neighboring countries).

“Albanians are taking over Monte Negro and sending the Serbs abroad”, the host of the video says.