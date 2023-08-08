Greek authorities have arrested dozens of Croatian football fans, as well as other participants in the massive fight that erupted during the match between AEK and Dinamo Zagreb, which left one Greek fan dead.
In total, almost a 100 people have been arrested, and top Greek police officials in charge of organizing the response to the match have been removed from office. UEFA ordered the Croatian fans not to travel to Athens, but many did so regardless, and caused the major incident.
