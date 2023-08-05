The competent Montenegrin institutions are investigating why the brakes of the Montenegrin PM Dritan Abazovikj’s office Mercedes suddenly stopped working, the Montenegrin MoI informed.

According to the statement, the braking system of the vehicle abruptly stopped working immediately before a huge downward slope. The incident took place on July 31, when Abazovikj was on an official visit to Titvat. There was no warning on the dashboard. The driver managed to stop the vehicle, and PM Abazovikj was transferred to another vehicle. He doesn’t use the Mercedes since.

The average age of the Montenegrin governmental vehicles is 12 years.