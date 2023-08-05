Bulgaria strongly protested against the statement from Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, who demands equal treatment in minoritu issues between the two countries.

Similarly to its approach toward Macedonia, where Bulgaria blocks the country’s EU accession as it demands that the Bulgarian minority is added in the Constitution, Bulgaria also wants Serbia to elevate the Bulgarian minority to such a role. In return, Dacic said that Bulgaria should do the same with its Serbian minority.

Bulgaria insists that it has no minorities and Dacic’s statement caused outrage in the country. The existence of Bulgarians in Serbia is being put under question for internal political reasons. That harms the dignity of our compatriots in the neighboring country and is contrary to the basic principles and values of the European Union and Serbia’s declared aspiration to join this democratic family, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said. The Ministry clearly indicates that Bulgaria may block Serbia on its EU path.