Kosovan news outlets are reporting that Prime Minister Albin Kurti was threatened by an assassination attempt originating from Serbia, while he was visiting Skopje.

Kurti confirmed that he noticed a heightened security detail during the visit, but said that he didn’t feel threatened. He confirmed that he keeps receiving threats, coming from Belgrade.

Kurti is in Skopje for a meeting with socialist party leaders from the region, as well as to continue his push to organize the Albanian opposition parties in Macedonia against DUI, which is supported by his rival, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The Macedonian Interior Ministry said that there was no attempt on Kurti’s life during his visit.