The Interior Ministry announced that it is initiating misdemeanor charges against the mayors of Cair and Tetovo, Visar Ganiu and Bilal Kasami. The reason is the visit of Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti, who was met by large crowds of ethnic Albanians, some waving flags of Greater Albania, and with no official Macedonian state symbols.

According to the Interior Ministry, the lack of the Macedonian anthem and the Macedonian flag are violations under the law on the use of the coat of arms, the flag and the anthem. The Ministry added that it is still looking for at least one person who was recorded waving a flag with a map of Greater Albania – encompassing lands from all of Albania’s and Kosovo’s neighbors.