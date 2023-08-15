The Government and the DUI party named Asef Abduramani as acting head of the powerful FZOM public healthcare fund, after Faton Ahmeti resigned earlier today.

Ahmeti said that he is resigning to focus on fulfilling the visions of his party leader Ali Ahmeti. The announcement comes as DUI is hit by renewed political damage over the disastrous 2021 Covid hospital fire in Tetovo which killed 14 patients and their relatives. A recent investigative report found serious failures in the Healthcare Ministry and the Government that contributed to the disaster.