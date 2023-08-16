VMRO-DPMNE called out the ruling SDSM party for the help its Government provided in organizing the visit by Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti to Cair and Tetovo, which turned into a display of Albanian nationalism. Even SDSM, which depends on Albanian votes to cling to power, condemned the messaging during the visit where citizens carried maps of Greater Albania.

SDS are in power in this country, they allowed Kurti to enter, they provided him with security to and from the border, and now they hold press conferences condemning the visit. SDS have lost it from their daily defeats, VMRO said in a statement.