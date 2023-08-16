US Ambassador to Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier insisted that his country is not pressuring the Government of Albin Kurti to accept an unfavorable deal with Serbia, or trying to push Kurti out.

According to Hovenier, the US is only interested to see progress in the issue of the status of majority Serbian municipalities in the north of Kosovo, which are trying to form a union. The US has been pushing Kurti to allow the holding of municipal elections there, after the four municipalities elected ethnic Albanian mayors due to Serbian boycott.

Hovenier said that the US is currently only giving advice on how to avoid further escalation of the problem.