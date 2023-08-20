Albanian firefighters are struggling to deal with several huge wildfires around the country, the largest one burning near Hymara, a very popular tourist destination on the Albanian coast, where large police forces and a helicopter joined the fight against the fire.

Near another tourist destination, the village of Keparo, where dozens of acres of forest and olive plantations are burning. Two farmers were arrested for inciting the fire. A total of 14 people were arrested this month across the country on the same charges.

Burning of the stubbles after the harvest to prepare the land for the next sowing is the most common cause of wildfires in Albania. The Ministry of Defense reported that just in the first two weeks of August, 95 wildfires were reported.