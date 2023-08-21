Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban welcomes leaders from the region, including President Erdogan of Turkey and Vucic of Serbia, to mark the Hungarian national holiday.
The leaders, joined by American political commentator Tucker Carlson, will also attend the world athletics championship.
During the ceremonies, Hungary and Turkey will also celebrate a century of bilateral relations. The two countries have declared their relationship a matter of strategic partnership a decade ago.
