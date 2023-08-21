US conservative commentator Tucker Carlson is in Budapest for meetings with political leaders such as his host Viktor Orban and the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic. Tucker met with Vucic and during their conversation the Serbian President reportedly said that NATO is waging war on Russia in Ukraine which is destroying the European economy.

We just met with the President of Serbia who, as advertised is smart and aware and has perspectives you don’t get in the United States often. One of the points he made is that the war in Ukraine, the war against Russia led by NATO, has crushed the European economy. The destruction of Nordstream by the Biden administration, under proxies, is killing the German economy. The German economy is the largest economy in Europe by far. The downstream effects of that, one NATO country attacking another NATO country are felt throughout Europe. That’s completely crazy, Tucker said on Twitter.

Tucker recently left Fox News, where he was the main star, and began an independent show on Twitter which is gaining a huge viewership.