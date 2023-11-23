Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama urged a boost in NATO troops in Kosovo to secure the unstable Kosovo-Serbia border, citing concerns of illegal activities fueling political unrest. He highlighted an incident in Banjska, emphasizing the potential for conflict escalation, advocating for dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia.

Croatian President Zoran Milanović expressed reservation about sanctioning Belgrade after the Kosovo incident, viewing sanctions as an ineffective foreign policy tool.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg acknowledged NATO’s concern over events in the Western Balkans and emphasized the Alliance’s increased presence in Kosovo by deploying 1,000 additional troops and heavier armor to monitor and protect the region.