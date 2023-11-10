An order was issued by the Public Prosecutor of the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office Skopje to initiate an investigation into a 28-year-old suspect who is suspected of committing murder in accordance with Article 123 paragraph 2 point 2 of the Criminal Code.The Prosecutor’s Office informs that due to legal grounds, the competent public prosecutor submitted a proposal for determining the suspect’s measure of detention to the judge of the preliminary procedure from the Basic Criminal Court Skopje. This is done to ensure the suspect’s presence and to ensure the smooth conduct of the proceedings.