On Friday, the parliamentary group of VMRO-DPMNE presented a proposal to amend the decision establishing an inquiry committee to investigate the Oncology Clinic scandal. Their request is to extend the committee’s mandate by 30 days, allowing for the testimonies of experts, as well as former and current public office holders.

Rashela Mizrahi, VMRO-DPMNE MP and committee chair, emphasized that over 50 individuals, including former and current ministers, deputy ministers, directors, and employees of relevant institutions like the Ministry of Health, the Health Insurance Fund, MALMED, the State Sanitary and Health Inspectorate, and the Oncology Clinic, have already provided testimonies. She highlighted the emergence of new and crucial facts during the process, which could contribute to establishing violations of constitutional and legal provisions, forming the basis for determining political responsibility.

Mizrahi stated that recent revelations about the Oncology Clinic case indicate grounds for suspicion of widespread issues in the health system, describing it as a “metastasized wild flesh in the health system and rule of the cancer mafia.”

Due to these developments, Mizrahi proposed an extension of the committee’s mandate to thoroughly examine new information. This includes summoning public office holders, heads of institutions, and expanding the timeframe to April 2023, as referenced in the Health Insurance Fund report. The submitted decision seeks to grant the inquiry committee an additional 30 days for these purposes.

Mizrahi urged both the parliamentary majority and opposition parties to support the proposal, emphasizing a collective commitment to uncovering the truth. The next session of the inquiry committee is scheduled for Monday, November 13.