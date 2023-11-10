On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a working dinner at the Élysée Palace for heads of state and government taking part in the Paris Peace Forum. Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski was there.

“Before the Paris Peace Forum, the working dinner at the Élysée Palace with President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, is a great opportunity to share our commitment to coordinated action and effective responses to current global challenges,” Kovachevski posted on Facebook.

Prime Minister Kovachevski was present at the Paris Peace Forum’s opening ceremony on Friday. The forum’s objectives are to promote collaboration and look for answers to the world’s problems.

President Macron of France launched the Forum, which is attended by leaders of state and government, as well as representatives from the academic community and international organizations.

Kovachevski will speak in a session on Addressing Inequalities and Accelerating SDGs at the Forum.