The constitutional amendments will not be reviewed at today’s government session, confirmed Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski on Tuesday, despite Monday’s statement of Minister of Justice Krenar Lloga who said the Government is likely to review the draft-initiative on the constitutional amendments on Tuesday.

“We will inform you when the services get the draft-initiative in order and when it is placed on the agenda,” said Kovachevski in answer to a journalist’s question.

Kovachevski denied that the opposition MPs are being pressured to vote for the constitutional amendments. The PM said that he still believes the platform for a joint conversation agreed at the leaders’ meeting is a good foundation for the next steps.