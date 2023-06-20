The Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Information Technologies (FEIT) promoted on Tuesday the latest generation of graduated engineers and the latest generation of masters of science.

This year 146 engineers and 44 masters of science, who graduated from FEIT received their diplomas. The latest generation of graduates includes even 77 women, or 53% of the total, which is in average four times higher than the European average in this sector.

The Rector of the University Ss. Cyril and Methodius, Professor Nikola Jankulovski, PhD, encouraged the fresh graduates to continue their professional development at the first Macedonian state university Ss. Cyril and Methodius, which this year marks its 74th anniversary.