Speaking at today’s debate titled “The EU Report on Macedonia – Reflection of reality” as part of the campaign “It’s important! “, vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE Aleksandar Nikoloski stated that the report from the European Commission is nothing different from what we live every day and even less different from what VMRO-DPMNE has been talking about for years. The changes are up to you.”He underlined that the report from the European Commission highlights the appalling state of the rule of law, the extreme level of corruption, and the misuse of procedures.Vice President Nikoloski continued, “The lie of the SDSM and DUI government that they have the support of the international community has exploded like a soap bubble with the report from the European Commission.”

A majority of 61 MPs are striving for a robust fight against crime and corruption, which they can accomplish, according to Nikoloski, within the first six to nine months. He stated that the convincing win of VMRO-DPMNE is the solution to this predicament.