On April 24th and May 8th, the vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski, expressed confidence that Macedonia, characterized by honesty and hard work, will emerge victorious. This statement followed the party’s announcement of the holders of the electoral units.

Nikoloski firmly believes in victory alongside those opposing crime and corruption, advocating for a well-governed state and a robust economy.

Expressing gratitude, he announced his role as the HOLDER of the VMRO-DPMNE list for the FOURTH ELECTION UNIT. Nikoloski pledged to achieve the best result in Macedonia’s democratic election history 🗳️. He assured his commitment to standing by the side of every citizen, from the young to the old, including farmers, workers, pensioners, small and medium entrepreneurs, professors, and students.

With confidence, Nikoloski declared, “We are winning!”