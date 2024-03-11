VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski today called on the voters to help his party put an end to the DUI – SDSM rule. VMRO presented most of the candidates who will lead its lists for the general elections, relying on proven party officials.

These elections are not a choice between Europe and isolation, as the other side says. This is a choice that the citizens of Macedonia make between Ali Ahmeti, Artan Grubi, Bujar Osmani, Maricic, Zecevic, Pendarovski and Kovacevski on one side, and VMRO-DPMNE and our coalition on the other. Any other choice, for a so-called third option or staying at home on election day, is a vote in direct support of this former group. So I urge the citizens to come out in large numbers, to participate and to decide what kind of a state they want to live in, Mickoski said.

Mickoski presented the party’s candidates who will lead the lists in the electoral districts – each of them distributes 20 seats in the Parliament. As announced before, Mickoski will lead the party’s list in the 1st electoral district, that covers the main urban areas of Skopje and the rural areas south of the capital. Former Transportation Minister Vladimir Misajlovski, who is one of the Vice Presidents of the party, will lead the list in the 2nd district, covering a number of Skopje suburbs, Kumanovo, and the north-eastern part of the country.

Colonel Dragan Kovacki, the party’s main voice on military and security issues, leads the 3rd electoral district, in Stip, Veles and much of Macedonia’s east. The party’s Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski is again the main representative in the 4th district, in the south and south-east of Macedonia, where he will likely face Zoran Zaev’s handpicked representative – former Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce.

VMRO-DPMNE did not announce its main candidate for the 5th electoral district in Bitola and Ohrid. One potential candidate is former head of the Macedonian Academy Ljupco Kocarev, from a prominent Ohrid family, who gained prominence with his stauch opposition to the continued concessions Macedonia is asked to make with its national identity. Finally, in the 6th, majority ethnic Albanian district, VMRO-DPMNE will nominate member of Parliament Dafina Stojanovska, a leading party voice from Gostivar.