Two photovoltaic power stations, boasting a combined capacity of nearly 8 MW, are set to be established within the Struga and Strumica technological-industrial development zones. The Directorate for Technological Industrial Development Zones (TIDZ) announced on Monday that these projects will materialize through a public-private partnership with the Turkish company “Fides Elektrik Enerjisi,” selected following a public call.

As per the agreement, the Turkish company will contribute ten percent of its revenues to the national budget. The duration of the public-private partnership spans 25 years, culminating in the private partner transferring 80 percent of the power plants’ ownership to the state. The land will remain under state ownership, with the private partner paying an annual lease fee of Mden 40 (EUR 0.65) per square meter.

TIDZ aims to enhance the country’s energy capacities and accelerate the shift to a green economy through these investments. The promotion of energy derived from renewable sources aligns with the priorities of numerous foreign companies operating or seeking to invest in North Macedonia, as emphasized in a TIDZ press release.

Anticipating further progress, a new public call for public-private partnerships to construct photovoltaic power plants is slated for release by the end of March. Over 40 hectares have already been earmarked in the Skopje, Shtip, and Prilep industrial zones, specifically targeting land unsuitable for other industries—adjacent lots left unused for over 15 years.