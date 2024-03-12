Panche Toshkovski, the interim interior minister, paid a visit to the Interior Ministry’s Forensic Department on Monday at its new location, which was constructed with EU assistance and complies with the most recent international standards. An official press release states that Minister Toshkovski met with the department head and discussed the ongoing difficulties in obtaining the supplies and equipment required for moving their old laboratories and fully commissioning the new facilities. According to the press release, Toshkovski visited the new Forensic Department location and spoke with the employees to become acquainted with their work.