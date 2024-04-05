Caretaker Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski assured reporters of the nation’s security stability leading up to the impending elections during his visit to the Skopje Police Department on Friday.

In addition, Minister Toshkovski urged all eligible young voters without identification to promptly apply for one, ensuring ample time for issuance before the voting period.

He noted that expedited processing could enable completion within a day, particularly for approximately 500 newly eligible voters lacking IDs.

Responding to queries about the pace of new passport issuance, Toshkovski outlined that urgent procedures required five to seven days, while regular processing extended to two months, emphasizing the existing administrative capacities.

Furthermore, he relayed information from the Skopje Police Department affirming the stability of security conditions not only in the capital but throughout the country.