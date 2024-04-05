The Economic and Computer Crime Unit at SVR Skopje has lodged a criminal report against A.E. (67) from Skopje for allegedly committing the offense of “illegal construction” as per Article 244-a of the Criminal Code of the Republic of North Macedonia.

The accused, acting in the capacity of an investor, embarked on the expansion and renovation of a building situated on “Skender Bey” square, notwithstanding being aware of the legal requirement stipulated in Article 63, paragraph 1 of the Building Law. This provision mandates obtaining a building permit from the relevant municipal authority prior to initiating construction activities. Despite the necessity of such approval, A.E. commenced the aforementioned construction work without obtaining the requisite permit from the Municipality of Chair.

A.E.’s actions contravene Article 56, paragraph 1 of the Law on Construction, thus constituting the offense of “illegal construction” under Article 244-a. This article specifies that any individual who undertakes construction activities or supervises construction on their own or others’ property without a valid building permit, or in violation of the terms stipulated in the permit issued by the competent authority, is deemed to have committed the aforementioned offense and will be subject to punishment as prescribed by law.

It’s worth noting that A.E. is the father of Zufi Koka, who discharged firearms at demonstrators during the VMRO-DPMNE protest near “Mavrovka” on July 6, 2022.